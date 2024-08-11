Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Issued By William Blair

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for 1stdibs.Com’s current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for 1stdibs.Com’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

1stdibs.Com Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DIBS opened at $4.01 on Friday. 1stdibs.Com has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average is $5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.90 million, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Transactions at 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com ( NASDAQ:DIBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $22.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 21.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

In other news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 12,343 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $69,491.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,209 shares in the company, valued at $277,046.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew Rubinger sold 5,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $26,671.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,479 shares in the company, valued at $120,436.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 12,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $69,491.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,046.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,025,472 shares of company stock worth $20,941,100. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1stdibs.Com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 74.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 229,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 3.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 260,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 130,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in 1stdibs.Com by 6,785.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 24,835 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 1stdibs.Com

(Get Free Report)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.