Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Sphere Entertainment Co. Raised by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:SPHR)

Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Sphere Entertainment in a report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.88). The consensus estimate for Sphere Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($4.93) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sphere Entertainment’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $321.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.65 million. Sphere Entertainment had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 43.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 98.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.08) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SPHR. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Sphere Entertainment from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Sphere Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of SPHR opened at $40.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Sphere Entertainment has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $51.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $755,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $4,734,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 34,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sphere Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

