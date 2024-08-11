PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on PubMatic from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of PubMatic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.43.

Shares of PUBM traded down $5.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,047,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,477. The company has a market cap of $702.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.81. PubMatic has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $25.36.

In other news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $468,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $468,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,324 shares of company stock worth $2,394,449. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 28.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,188,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,142,000 after buying an additional 265,700 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in PubMatic during the second quarter worth $493,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in PubMatic by 9.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 316,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 26,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

