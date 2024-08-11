Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Downgraded by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink cut shares of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $31.00.

PGNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp downgraded Progyny from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.50.

Get Progyny alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PGNY

Progyny Price Performance

PGNY stock opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.12. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.08.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $304.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.32 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Progyny

In other Progyny news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 362,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,877,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progyny news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 362,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,877,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $41,506.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,682.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progyny

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Progyny during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,281,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,676,000 after buying an additional 254,725 shares during the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the second quarter valued at $5,005,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Progyny by 33.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 34,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 8,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Progyny by 18.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,338,000 after acquiring an additional 83,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.