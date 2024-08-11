Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Cut to Hold at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PGNY. BTIG Research cut shares of Progyny from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Progyny from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Progyny from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut Progyny from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.12. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Progyny had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $304.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 362,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,877,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 362,583 shares in the company, valued at $10,877,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $41,506.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,682.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Progyny in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Progyny during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Progyny by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

