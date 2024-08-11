Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.47

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.47 and traded as low as $0.90. Precigen shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 8,579,287 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Precigen to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Precigen from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Precigen in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Precigen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

The firm has a market cap of $277.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 65.36% and a negative net margin of 1,781.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patient Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Precigen by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 15,983,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,524 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Precigen by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,768,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 19,875 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in Precigen by 4.3% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,091,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 86,340 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Precigen by 12.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,182,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 130,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,012,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 84,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

