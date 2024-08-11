Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) VP Sells $50,875.00 in Stock

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $50,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Portland General Electric Trading Down 0.4 %

POR opened at $46.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.54 and its 200-day moving average is $42.83. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $48.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.58.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portland General Electric

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POR. Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 546,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,694,000 after acquiring an additional 79,052 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 78,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 52,620 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $1,788,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,966,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,238,000 after purchasing an additional 100,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,089,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on POR. KeyCorp raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Portland General Electric from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

