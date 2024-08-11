Piper Sandler Raises Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Price Target to $48.00

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.63.

Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.61. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $22.97 and a twelve month high of $41.11.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $279.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Katharine Terry sold 1,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $60,946.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at $147,516.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the second quarter worth $6,568,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the second quarter worth $224,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the second quarter worth $8,151,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 197.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 43,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 10.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 468,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,955,000 after acquiring an additional 44,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

