Piper Sandler Cuts Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target to $7.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NVRO. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Nevro from $9.00 to $8.20 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Nevro from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nevro from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Nevro from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Nevro from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Nevro stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.01. 1,729,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,455. Nevro has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $22.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $220.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average of $11.96.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. Nevro had a negative net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $104.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 490.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 728,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,134,000 after acquiring an additional 605,134 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,554,000 after acquiring an additional 431,136 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,498,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Nevro by 380.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after purchasing an additional 341,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nevro by 154.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 241,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 146,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

