PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of PHX Energy Services in a report released on Wednesday, August 7th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.09. The consensus estimate for PHX Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for PHX Energy Services’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Separately, ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$11.75 to C$12.25 in a report on Thursday.

PHX Energy Services Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of PHX opened at C$9.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$471.58 million, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.23. PHX Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$7.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.04.

PHX Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. PHX Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

Insider Transactions at PHX Energy Services

In other PHX Energy Services news, insider PHX Energy Services Corp acquired 317,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.74 per share, with a total value of C$2,775,824.00. In related news, Director Garrett Wright purchased 3,700 shares of PHX Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.07 per share, with a total value of C$33,573.06. Also, insider PHX Energy Services Corp bought 317,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.74 per share, with a total value of C$2,775,824.00. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 325,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,843,153. Insiders own 11.88% of the company’s stock.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling services, rents performance drilling motors, and sells motor equipment and parts to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, Albania, the Middle East regions, and internationally. It offers Atlas motors; Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Echo system; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; performance drilling motors; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, a MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

