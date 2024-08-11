Peruvian Metals (OTCMKTS:DUVNF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.04

Peruvian Metals Corp (OTCMKTS:DUVNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.01. Peruvian Metals shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 7,000 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04.

Peruvian Metals Corp. engages in the processing and acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru. The company holds 100% interests in the Panteria phorphyry gold-copper project that consists of 15 mineral concessions covering an area of 7,204 hectares in south central Peru; and the Mansa Musa project, a gold-silver bearing project consisting of 10 concessions totaling 6,900 hectares situated in the Department of Huancavelica.

