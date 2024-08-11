Peninsula Energy Limited (ASX:PEN) Insider David Coyne Acquires 111,000 Shares

Peninsula Energy Limited (ASX:PEN – Get Free Report) insider David Coyne acquired 111,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,434.00 ($6,775.32).

Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in the United States. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned Lance uranium project located in Wyoming. The company was formerly known as Peninsula Minerals Limited and changed its name to Peninsula Energy Limited in November 2010.

