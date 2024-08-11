Peak Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 12,124 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 104,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,888,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after buying an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 385,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,828,000 after acquiring an additional 16,460 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.26. 700,263 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.91.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.