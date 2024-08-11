Peak Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,244 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,000. Meta Platforms makes up 1.8% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 835,972 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $295,901,000 after buying an additional 163,067 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,576,285 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,265,862,000 after buying an additional 51,900 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 451,581 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $159,841,000 after buying an additional 32,423 shares during the period. Finally, Voyager Global Management LP lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Voyager Global Management LP now owns 515,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $182,289,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $563.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $572.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $535,549.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,753 shares in the company, valued at $4,130,103.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $535,549.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,130,103.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,911 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $2,317,255.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,427.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 319,158 shares of company stock valued at $158,629,849 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $8.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $517.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,696,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,487,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.83. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.38 and a 12-month high of $542.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $496.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $483.22. The company has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

