Peak Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 12,748 CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,000. CDW makes up approximately 1.6% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 124,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 118.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,093,000 after purchasing an additional 26,888 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 2.2% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,306 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 19.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.63.

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $216.15 per share, for a total transaction of $259,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 102,200 shares in the company, valued at $22,090,530. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $216.15 per share, with a total value of $259,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,090,530. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $4,433,176.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,812.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDW traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.73. 567,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,021. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.04. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.04 and a fifty-two week high of $263.37.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 62.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. Analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

