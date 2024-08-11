PayPal USD Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (PYUSD)

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. During the last week, PayPal USD has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One PayPal USD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PayPal USD has a total market capitalization of $705.72 million and approximately $19.16 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000097 BTC.

PayPal USD Token Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 705,901,882 tokens. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal. The official website for PayPal USD is www.paypal.com/pyusd.

Buying and Selling PayPal USD

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 705,901,882.359184. The last known price of PayPal USD is 1.00056843 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $10,634,508.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPal USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayPal USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

