PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Upgraded at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $72.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $68.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PYPL. William Blair raised shares of PayPal to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.72. 8,605,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,073,853. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.23. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $70.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $66.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.42.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 197,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,107,000 after acquiring an additional 40,086 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 250,082 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,358,000 after acquiring an additional 65,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $874,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

