Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Shares of PAYO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,088,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,287. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.82. Payoneer Global has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $6.84.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $239.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Payoneer Global’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Payoneer Global will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Avi Zeevi sold 23,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $140,378.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 430,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,324.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Payoneer Global news, Director Avi Zeevi sold 23,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $140,378.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 430,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,324.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Itai Perry sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 233,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,834. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,783,948 shares of company stock valued at $9,713,888. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Payoneer Global by 27.8% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 129,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 22,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 227,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 160,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

