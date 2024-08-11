Park National (NYSE:PRK) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Park National (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Park National in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get Park National alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Park National

Park National Stock Down 1.0 %

Park National stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.00. The company had a trading volume of 34,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,256. Park National has a 12 month low of $91.78 and a 12 month high of $190.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.71.

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $126.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.52 million. Park National had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 12.49%.

Park National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark R. Ramser sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.66, for a total transaction of $98,640.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,470.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Park National news, Director Mark R. Ramser sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.06, for a total value of $84,925.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,030.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark R. Ramser sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.66, for a total value of $98,640.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,470.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park National

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Park National by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 495,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,507,000 after acquiring an additional 21,221 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Park National by 40,100.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Park National by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Park National in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park National during the second quarter worth about $499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

About Park National

(Get Free Report)

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.