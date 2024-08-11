Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.36

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2024

Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFYGet Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.36 and traded as low as $9.22. Panasonic shares last traded at $9.36, with a volume of 100 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Panasonic in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Panasonic Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.03.

About Panasonic

Panasonic Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, research, develops, manufactures, sells, and services various electrical and electronic products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Lifestyle, Automotive, Connect, Industry, and Energy. The Lifestyle segment offers refrigerators, microwave ovens, rice cookers, washing machines, lighting fixtures, vacuum cleaners, air-conditioners, air to water heat pump system, air purifiers/sterilizers, and freezing or refrigerating showcases, as well as ventilation and perflation equipment.

