Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.36

Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.36 and traded as low as $9.22. Panasonic shares last traded at $9.36, with a volume of 100 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Panasonic in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.
Panasonic Stock Performance
About Panasonic
Panasonic Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, research, develops, manufactures, sells, and services various electrical and electronic products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Lifestyle, Automotive, Connect, Industry, and Energy. The Lifestyle segment offers refrigerators, microwave ovens, rice cookers, washing machines, lighting fixtures, vacuum cleaners, air-conditioners, air to water heat pump system, air purifiers/sterilizers, and freezing or refrigerating showcases, as well as ventilation and perflation equipment.
