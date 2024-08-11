Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Increased to $350.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PANW. Argus increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $336.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $365.00 to $360.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $325.71.

Shares of PANW stock traded up $14.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $331.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,820,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,238. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $201.17 and a one year high of $380.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $322.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.07. The company has a market cap of $107.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.16, for a total transaction of $12,209,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,223,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,984,983.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.16, for a total transaction of $12,209,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,223,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,984,983.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total value of $17,755,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,055,533.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 367,315 shares of company stock valued at $118,696,590. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

