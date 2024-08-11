PAAL AI 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.77 Million (PAAL)

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 10th. Over the last seven days, PAAL AI has traded 11% higher against the dollar. One PAAL AI token can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000375 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAAL AI has a total market cap of $192.48 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PAAL AI

PAAL AI’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,000,000 tokens. PAAL AI’s official website is www.paal.ai. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind. PAAL AI’s official message board is medium.com/@admin_42570.

PAAL AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 818,528,083.459412 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.23076594 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $1,909,566.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paal.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAAL AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAAL AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

