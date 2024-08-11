Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OVCHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 13th

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.6141 per share on Monday, September 9th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Oversea-Chinese Banking’s previous dividend of $0.57.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of OVCHY opened at $21.44 on Friday. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $23.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.67.
About Oversea-Chinese Banking
