OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

OSUR has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OraSure Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.67.

OraSure Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OSUR traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.22. 676,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,736. The firm has a market cap of $312.11 million, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.09. OraSure Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.55.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $54.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.27 million. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that OraSure Technologies will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OraSure Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in OraSure Technologies by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

