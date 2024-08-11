Optimum Investment Advisors Takes $96,000 Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LNTH. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 0.4% in the second quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 72.7% in the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 21.3% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,207 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 225.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 82,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 57,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Lantheus by 1.1% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Stock Up 0.1 %

Lantheus stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.33. 648,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,678. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.94 and a 200 day moving average of $74.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.51. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $126.89.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.07). Lantheus had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The business had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.15, for a total transaction of $41,994.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,661,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 12,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $1,028,037.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,408,285.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.15, for a total transaction of $41,994.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,216 shares in the company, valued at $7,661,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,198 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Lantheus from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Lantheus from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Featured Stories

