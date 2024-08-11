Oppenheimer Trims Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Target Price to $145.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.67.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ZBH

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $108.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.66. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $133.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.60.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 11,244.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,146,000 after purchasing an additional 66,345 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 169,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,640,000 after acquiring an additional 15,552 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 499.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 134,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,397,000 after acquiring an additional 112,237 shares during the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 158,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,253,000 after acquiring an additional 19,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $14,530,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.