Ontology Trading Up 3.9% This Week (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Ontology has a market capitalization of $146.44 million and $5.25 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ontology has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.07 or 0.04352431 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00034847 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006582 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00010047 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011634 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00008335 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Ontology Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 907,697,857 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The official website for Ontology is ont.io.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

