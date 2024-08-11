Onex (TSE:ONEX) PT Raised to C$22.00

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Onex from C$115.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.
Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, upper-middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.
