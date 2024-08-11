Onex (TSE:ONEX) PT Raised to C$22.00

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Onex from C$115.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Get Onex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ONEX

Onex Stock Performance

Onex Company Profile

ONEX stock traded up C$3.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$90.72. The stock had a trading volume of 125,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,748. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$94.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$98.11. Onex has a fifty-two week low of C$74.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$107.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

(Get Free Report)

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, upper-middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.