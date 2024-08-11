ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $9.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on STKS. Wedbush increased their price objective on ONE Group Hospitality from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised ONE Group Hospitality from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ STKS opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. ONE Group Hospitality has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.42 million, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 2.41.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $172.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.22 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 14.74% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ONE Group Hospitality news, Director Eugene M. Bullis purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 176,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,812. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ONE Group Hospitality news, Director Eugene M. Bullis purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 176,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,812. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Haydee Olinger acquired 5,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $29,962.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,255.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CastleKnight Management LP lifted its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 801,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,473,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after buying an additional 9,267 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ONE Group Hospitality during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in ONE Group Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 79.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 27,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

