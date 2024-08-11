ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Price Target Raised to $71.00

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OGS. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a sell rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded ONE Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ONE Gas from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.69.

ONE Gas Price Performance

OGS traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.70. 272,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,874. ONE Gas has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $77.04. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.06.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $354.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.06 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Gas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 290.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

