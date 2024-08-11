Omni Network (OMNI) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $95.17 Million

Omni Network (OMNI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Omni Network token can now be bought for $7.92 or 0.00012970 BTC on exchanges. Omni Network has a market cap of $95.17 million and $11.94 million worth of Omni Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Omni Network has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Omni Network Profile

Omni Network was first traded on April 10th, 2022. Omni Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,014,112 tokens. The official website for Omni Network is omni.network. Omni Network’s official Twitter account is @omnifdn. The official message board for Omni Network is news.omni.network.

Omni Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni Network (OMNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Omni Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 8,780,597.56384718 in circulation. The last known price of Omni Network is 7.60561711 USD and is down -2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $12,600,006.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omni.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

