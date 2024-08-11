Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
Omega Flex Price Performance
OFLX traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.62. 24,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,395. The company has a market cap of $460.31 million, a PE ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.37. Omega Flex has a one year low of $43.86 and a one year high of $87.86.
Omega Flex Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Omega Flex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.58%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omega Flex
Omega Flex Company Profile
Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; containment pining; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Omega Flex
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Why Wall Street Analysts Raised Price Targets for Suncor Stock
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Is Super Micro Computer a Buy After Shares Sink 20% on Earnings?
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.