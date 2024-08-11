Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

OFLX traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.62. 24,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,395. The company has a market cap of $460.31 million, a PE ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.37. Omega Flex has a one year low of $43.86 and a one year high of $87.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Omega Flex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Flex by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Omega Flex during the first quarter worth $3,513,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Omega Flex by 44.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 11,515 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Omega Flex by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Omega Flex during the second quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors own 36.06% of the company’s stock.

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; containment pining; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

