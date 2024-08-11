Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Price Target Raised to $2.00

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Cowen from $1.80 to $2.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olaplex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.39.

NASDAQ OLPX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,742,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,360. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.78. Olaplex has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The company has a current ratio of 10.71, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 2.42.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Olaplex had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $103.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Olaplex’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Olaplex will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Olaplex by 2,108.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,593 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Olaplex during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Olaplex by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

