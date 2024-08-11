OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.44

OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.44 and traded as low as $2.39. OceanaGold shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 17,211 shares.

OceanaGold Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average of $2.25.

OceanaGold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold is a growing intermediate gold and copper producer committed to safely and responsibly maximizing the generation of Free Cash Flow from our operations and delivering strong returns for our shareholders. We have a portfolio of four operating mines: the Haile Gold Mine in the United States of America; Didipio Mine in the Philippines; and the Macraes and Waihi operations in New Zealand.

