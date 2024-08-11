NYM (NYM) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $79.21 Million

NYM (NYM) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. One NYM token can currently be purchased for about $0.0994 or 0.00000164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NYM has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. NYM has a total market capitalization of $79.21 million and $1.11 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NYM Token Profile

NYM was first traded on January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 796,978,307 tokens. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject. The official website for NYM is nymtech.net. NYM’s official message board is medium.com/nymtech.

NYM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 796,978,306.739853 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.09999649 USD and is down -0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $1,099,859.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NYM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NYM using one of the exchanges listed above.

