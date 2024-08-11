Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of NU from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of NU in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE NU opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NU has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $13.64.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. NU had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that NU will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NU. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in NU by 56.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

