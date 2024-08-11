Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Issues Earnings Results

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.83), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $415.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.57 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Novavax updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Novavax Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of Novavax stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.99. Novavax has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $23.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.99.
In other news, Director James F. Young sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,247.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Filip Dubovsky sold 47,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $657,636.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,446.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James F. Young sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,260 shares in the company, valued at $950,247.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,312 shares of company stock valued at $866,212. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.
