Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Issues Earnings Results

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.83), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $415.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.57 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Novavax updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Novavax Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.99. Novavax has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $23.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.99.

Get Novavax alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Novavax

In other news, Director James F. Young sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,247.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Filip Dubovsky sold 47,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $657,636.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,446.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James F. Young sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,260 shares in the company, valued at $950,247.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,312 shares of company stock valued at $866,212. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVAX shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Novavax from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Novavax from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Novavax from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVAX

About Novavax

(Get Free Report)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.