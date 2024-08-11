NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 280,729 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 578,094 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $5,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOV. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in NOV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in NOV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NOV by 1,306.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NOV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOV traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,827,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,769,057. NOV Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.44 and its 200-day moving average is $18.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.70.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from NOV’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.05%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOV. TD Cowen boosted their price target on NOV from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised NOV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on NOV from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.58.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

