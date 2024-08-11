Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target Raised to $17.50

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $16.50 to $17.50 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.38.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 1.4 %

NCLH traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $15.74. 10,863,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,078,546. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.94. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $21.73.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 105.44%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne acquired 13,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $220,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 875.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 122,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 109,892 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 201,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,105,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,086 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.