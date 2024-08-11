Northland Capmk Weighs in on The GEO Group, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk raised their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for The GEO Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for The GEO Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for The GEO Group’s FY2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $607.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.16 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 8.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GEO. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

GEO opened at $12.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.68. The GEO Group has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in The GEO Group by 352.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 78,225 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the second quarter worth $1,314,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 100.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 140,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 70,795 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 1,803.4% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 312,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 296,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in The GEO Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $72,186.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,936 shares in the company, valued at $326,008.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The GEO Group news, EVP Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $43,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $72,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,936 shares in the company, valued at $326,008.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

