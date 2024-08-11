NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Position Lowered by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEP. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 830 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 208.3% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEP traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.83. 2,039,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,965. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $20.17 and a one year high of $51.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.54 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.905 per share. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.19%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 118.69%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NEP shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

