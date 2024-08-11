Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Price Target Raised to $13.50

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Newmark Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Newmark Group stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $12.27. 964,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,110. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Newmark Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.77 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.62.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.27 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Newmark Group will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmark Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Newmark Group in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 35.5% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. 58.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newmark Group

(Get Free Report)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.