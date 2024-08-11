NET Power (NPWR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 12th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect NET Power to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NPWR stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78. NET Power has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.62.

In related news, major shareholder Sk Inc. sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $25,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

