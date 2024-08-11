NET Power (NPWR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 12th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect NET Power to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NET Power Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NPWR stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78. NET Power has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.62.
Insider Buying and Selling at NET Power
NET Power Company Profile
NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.
