Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $190.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WIX. Barclays lifted their price target on Wix.com from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Wix.com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. B. Riley lifted their price target on Wix.com from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Wix.com from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $183.56.

Wix.com Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of WIX stock opened at $162.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.81 and a 200 day moving average of $143.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.47. Wix.com has a twelve month low of $76.90 and a twelve month high of $178.65.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $435.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Wix.com’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Wix.com will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Wix.com by 246.5% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

