Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BCYC. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Bicycle Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $23.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 10.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.94. Bicycle Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $27.24.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.33. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.35% and a negative net margin of 404.14%. The firm had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 million. Bicycle Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -4.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $62,730.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,543,252.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,555 shares of company stock valued at $89,460 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 176.1% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 4,942,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,433 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $16,585,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,536,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,771,000 after acquiring an additional 536,000 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 312,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 190,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 202.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 242,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 161,911 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

See Also

