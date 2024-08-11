Needham & Company LLC Increases CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target to $27.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.22% from the stock’s current price.

CARG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CarGurus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

CARG stock traded up $4.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,005,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,858. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 96.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day moving average of $23.82. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $27.00.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. CarGurus had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $215.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.29 million. Analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $436,929.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 548,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,572,936.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Javier Esquivel Zamora sold 6,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $167,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 102,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,553,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $436,929.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 548,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,572,936.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,119,722. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in CarGurus by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

