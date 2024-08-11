Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Director Sells $8,621,117.70 in Stock

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 16,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.54, for a total transaction of $8,621,117.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 396,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,955,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Robert Madison Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Murphy USA alerts:

On Thursday, August 8th, Robert Madison Murphy sold 13,454 shares of Murphy USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.38, for a total transaction of $6,920,468.52.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

NYSE MUSA opened at $510.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $480.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $434.79. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $307.45 and a twelve month high of $521.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $6.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.01. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.73% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

MUSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $538.00 to $537.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $469.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Murphy USA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy USA

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 777.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 394.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.