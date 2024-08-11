Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) PT Lowered to $54.00 at Citigroup

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Monster Beverage from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.15.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.06. The company had a trading volume of 14,618,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,446,106. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $43.32 and a 1-year high of $61.22. The company has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.83.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $13,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 532,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,820,413.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 4.1% in the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

