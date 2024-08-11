Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MNST. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.15.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.06. 14,618,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,446,106. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $43.32 and a 52-week high of $61.22. The company has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.83.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,458.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $13,055,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 532,754 shares in the company, valued at $27,820,413.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 307,221 shares of company stock worth $16,070,374. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 1,220.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 33,971 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 52,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 525,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,268,000 after purchasing an additional 14,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

