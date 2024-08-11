Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 92.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 85,750 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $6,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ MPWR traded down $20.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $823.00. The company had a trading volume of 441,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,972. The firm has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $392.10 and a fifty-two week high of $891.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $815.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $733.72.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 59.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $799.00 to $918.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $882.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Victor K. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.46, for a total value of $820,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,983,686.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 37,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.20, for a total value of $29,978,562.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,507,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Victor K. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.46, for a total transaction of $820,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,983,686.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,279 shares of company stock valued at $68,090,365. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

